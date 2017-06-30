In pictures: Syrian Army confiscates Israeli armaments left behind by rebels in Homs

by Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:20 A.M.) – Weapons produced in the Jewish nation were seized by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the city of Homs on Wednesday after security forces discovered secret ammunition stockpiles across the former rebel stronghold of Al-Waer, an outer suburb located on the northwestern perimeter of the provincial capital.

According to photos obtained by Al-Masdar News, the SAA captured dozens of anti-tanks missiles along with tons of ammunition and explosives which had been abandoned by evacuated Islamist insurgents. Some of the weapons bore Israeli inscriptions, an indication that Tel Aviv may have smuggled armaments to opposition forces in Homs.

Close-up pictures of the newly captured Israeli weapons:

Chris Tomson | AMN
Late last month, the last batch of rebel militants departed the Al-Waer neighbourhood for Idlib, thus restoring all of Homs city under government control for the first time since 2011.

Syria and Israel still remain at a state of war following three major wars in the 20th century. Over the past week alone, the Israeli Air Force has conducted three separate raids on the SAA in the Golan Heights.

