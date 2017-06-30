Tags
Meet Hassan Jameel is a 29-year-old businessman from Saudi Arabia who stands to inherit a multibillion-dollar fortune from his family’s company, Toyota. (You might have heard of it?) The same company that has been supplying ISIS.
30 Friday Jun 2017
Posted newsin
Tags
Meet Hassan Jameel is a 29-year-old businessman from Saudi Arabia who stands to inherit a multibillion-dollar fortune from his family’s company, Toyota. (You might have heard of it?) The same company that has been supplying ISIS.