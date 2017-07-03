Battles erupt near Golan Heights as Israeli helicopters strike government forces

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3: 45 P.M.) – Clashes renewed in Quneitra province near the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli Air Force continues to attack the Syrian Army’s positions in the area.

Jihadi groups, led by al-Qaeda-affiliate Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, conduct non-stop attacks against the government forces in al-Ba’ath City but are still incapable of achieving substantial and game-changing gains on the grounds.

The jihadi offensive was accompanied by several airstrikes conducted by Israeli jet fighters and helicopters that struck Army positions, inflicting heavy losses both in personnel and military equipment.