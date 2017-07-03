ISIS flattened by Russian retaliation airstrikes in Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:55 A.M.) – Last night the Russian Aerospace Forces (RuAF) carried a series bombardment sorties in and around the strategic city of Deir Ezzor.

Russian airpower targeted ISIS positions and rally points in the Huwyqah and Al-Kannamat Districts of the city of Deir Ezzor and at the villages of Al-Hussiniyah and Al-Salhiyah in the Deir Ezzor countryside. The airstrikes scored direct hits on ISIS equipment and manpower and resulted in the destruction of multiple vehicles and the killing of tens of ISIS fighters.

This bombardment operation by the RuAF against ISIS represents something of a retaliation action for it comes right after militants belonging to the terrorist group destroyed a Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) Mi-8 transport helicopter with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) after it landed near the al-Assad Hospital in the western sector of Deir Ezzor carrying supplies.

Initially there was speculation as to whether or not ISIS actually destroyed the aforementioned Mi-8 due to the low quality of the video evidence provided, however it is in fact the case that ISIS hit the Syrian military helicopter and that this resulted in the death of 5 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and the injuring 8 of others.

