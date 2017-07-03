Syrian Army seizes Israeli equipment supplied to Al-Qaeda in the Golan Heights

03 Monday Jul 2017

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , , , ,

By Leith Fadel
Israeli medical kit seized on Sunday

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) foiled another major assault by the Al-Qaeda linked rebels in the Golan Heights this past weekend, seizing a large cache of equipment supplied by Israel in the process.

According to the Golani Regiment of the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army seized Israeli supplied medical kits and weapons that belonged to the Al-Qaeda linked “Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham” militant group near the town of Hamadiyah on Sunday.

Leith Fadel | AMN
Israeli medical kit seized in the Golan Heights

The Israeli military has been aiding the jihadist rebels in the Golan Heights with their constant airstrikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the city of Al-Ba’ath.

As a result of these Israeli airstrikes, the jihadist rebels have used these airborne attacks to storm the Syrian Army’s defences and breach their front-lines at Al-Ba’ath City.

source 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s