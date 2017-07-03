Last week, the US military helicopters transferred over 50 ISIS fighters to Barabad region of the town of Behsoud in Nangarhar province, Zahir Qadir said.

He also disclosed that a container full of military equipment was also delivered to the ISIS terrorists in Nari Obeh region of Nangarhar province.

Qadir called the US as the actual murderer of Afghan people, urging the government to pursue the issue.

Nangarhar was among the relatively calm provinces in Eastern Afghanistan but the Taliban and ISIS have recently increased their activities in some parts of the province in recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The operations are currently being conducted under the name of Hamza operations which was launched a few months ago to suppress the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

