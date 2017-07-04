Tags
US Airstrike Hits Somalia
(ANTIWAR.COM) — Pentagon officials have confirmed that they carried out an airstrike Sunday morning inside the country of Somalia, and that they were trying to target the al-Shabaab insurgency, saying they were after “specific militant targets.”
In practice, however, the Pentagon has recently been very tight-lipped about the results of airstrikes, especially those strikes that didn’t go according to plan, meaning that “al-Shabaab was targeted” may well be the last we ever hear about the incident.
The Trump Administration has given the Pentagon increased autonomy to carry out operations in several places around the world, including in Somalia, and this is the second such strike in a little over a month. The previous strike was said to kill eight militants. As far as this strike, it’s anyone’s guess.
Anonymous said:
What did you expect, Mr Obama got away with literal murder for 8 years and all the do-gooders in America wanted him to continue. Do you really think Mr Obama’s, the Clinton Dynasty’s not to mention the Bush dynasty’s and Mr Reagan’s policies were gonna change over night.This round of greed and murder began in 1974 when the World Bank and the IMF were restructured.
I don’t think Mr Trump did agree with it all but he has to follow the stuff in place at least for now. I don’t like him overly but I’m old enough to realise all this.
