Al Mayadeen – – translated by Samer Hussein –

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, affirmed that Damascus has never ever prevented the experts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to check any sites in Syria, adding that Syria officially asked the OPCW to help it destroy its entire stock of chemical weapons.

“On behalf of my country, I would like to state that Syria got rid of its entire stock of chemical weapons”, Mekdad was heard saying at the conference, dedicated to the recent developments on the ground in Syria.

“There is no moral, legal or political justification of the illegal US strikes on Syria, however, we have to take into account that insane ones are capable of doing anything”, said Mekdad, adding the main goal of the US attacks on Syria was to prevent the Syrian Army from achieving its victory against the threat of terrorism, stressing that Washington and its lapdogs made huge “investments” in terrorism and deliberately attacked Syria only to hold back the progress of its army.

He also pointed out that US President Donald Trump’s desire is to re-demonstrate the ability of the United States as a country that can use its force anywhere, noting the US administration wants to retain a certain role in Syria, despite the progress of the Syrian Army, while also stressing that reprehensible actions of US benefit the terrorists directly.

Mekdad did not forget to lash out against the conspiracies of the Arab regimes, stressing it has become known that they are supporting and harbouring the terrorist groups.

Regarding the Khan Sheikhoun incident, Mekdad said the new OPCW report is highly unreliable, given the fact its data is based on samples from highly questionable sources, noting that the OPCW experts themselves have never ever made it to Khan Sheikhoun, nor any other place in Syria, despite they were previously asked to do so by the Syrian authorities.

He also said the United States blocked a mission of experts that were supposed to go check out the Shayrat military airport. It is noteworthy that Trump administration keeps accusing the Syrian government to stock chemical weapons at particular airport, in addition to making frequent claims that military jets, who assaulted Khan Sheikhoun, took off from there.

Before finishing his speech, Mekdad reminded that people of Khan Sheikhoun confirmed that there was no shelling on the day when the alleged chemical attack supposedly took place, adding that terrorists, who indeed possess prohibited chemicals, forged all the evidence, noting that Damascus does not stock chemical weapons or toxic gases for military purposes.

source