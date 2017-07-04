Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5: 10 P.M.) – The US-led coalition will establish a new military base for the FSA-affiliated Maghawir al-Thawra group in al-Shaddadi town, northeastern Syria, the political advisor of FSA, Abu Yacoub, said.

According to the advisor, the aim of this new garrison is to deploy the US-backed fighters who will eventually attempt to capture the ISIS-held Deir Ezzor city.

Up to 150 fully-equipped fighters will be deployed to the new base.

Al-Shaddadi – the oil-rich area located to the south of Hasakah – will be the third US-established base in the war-torn country after setting up two bases in al-Tand and Zukuf along the Syrian-Iraqi borders.

In a related context, the FSA media spokesman, Saeed Seif, said the US military intends to set up the new base for being unsatisfied by the results achieved by the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces in fighting against the Islamic State in the north.”

