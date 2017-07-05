Car bomb kills and injures scores in jihadists-held Idlib

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8: 00 A.M.) – At least 8 people were killed, 20 others wounded as a car exploded yesterday outside the Sharia institution centre in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

The blast, which rocked the village of Hafasraja town located in the western countryside of Idlib, have also cause a substantial material damage.

According to local source, most of the killed were militants and officials fighting under the al-Qaeda-affiliate Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham; the terror organisation that controls most of the province.

