Syrian intelligence forces raid rebel explosives shop in Sweida

06 Thursday Jul 2017

By  Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – The Syrian intelligence forces raided a large shop used by rebels to produce improvised explosive devices (IED) inside the village of ‘Atil in the northern countryside of Al-Sweida.

According to a Syrian military source, the intelligence forces were given a tip by a local in ‘Atil about carpentry shop that is being used to produce explosives for the rebels.

The Syrian intelligence forces raided this carpentry shop and found several IEDs that were hidden in cabinets around this building.

Leith Fadel | AMN

Four of them responsible for these IEDs were militants that chose to reconcile with the government in the West Ghouta town of Darayya; they were later apprehended by the security forces.

