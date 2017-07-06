VIDEO: Huge US weapons delivery rushed to SDF in Raqqa

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – Video footage has been released showing a large convoy of trailer trucks carrying US-built Humvees. The convoy in question was transiting through Qamishli Governonate and destined for Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) units at the front-line in the area of strategic city of Raqqa.

The Humvees are part of a weapons shipment approved in May of this year by United States President Donald Trump to directly and openly supply arms to fighters of the Kurdish People’s Protection Unit (YPG) – the dominant contingent within the SDF – in support of the operation to capture the city of Raqqa from Islamic State terrorists.

The Humvee is a universal soft-skinned combat vehicle which, in addition to being able to carry troops and supplies, can be outfitted with an array of fire support weapons such the .50 caliber M2 Browning heavy machine gun or TOW anti-tank guided missile system.

The YPG is well-versed in the combat role of being highly-mobile light infantry – generally preferring light-weight wheeled vehicles over slower and heavier tracked mechanised vehicles – and to this end, the Humvee is an ideal weapon as it abides by, quite entirely, the Kurdish militia’s operational doctrine.