Iraqi forces announced on Sunday that they had shot down a drone that was spying on the country’s security forces in the city of Fallujah, Western Iraq.

Examination of the drone wreckage revealed that it was manufactured in Israel.

Press TV reports:

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization units and regular army forces have downed an Israeli-manufactured surveillance drone operated by the Takfiri ISIL terrorist group near the restive city of Fallujah, west of the capital, Baghdad.

The downing of the drone came on Sunday after the Iraqi forces detected the unmanned aircraft roaming around, the local al-Maalouma news agency reported citing a security source.

The drone was reportedly taking photographs when it was downed by the Iraqi forces near Fallujah. An examination of the wreckage of the drone later revealed that it was manufactured by an Israeli arms maker.

Iraqi security sources believe that the Takfiri terror group possesses advanced weaponry supplied to them by a number of countries and entities in the region.

Security analysts say the ISIL’s access to surveillance and intelligence drones indicates a high level of military aid extended to the militants.

The northern and western parts of Iraq have been plagued by Takfiri terrorism ever since the foreign-backed ISIL militants began their campaign of terror through Iraqi territory in June 2014.

The heavily-armed terrorists took control of the city of Mosul, north of Baghdad before sweeping through parts of the country’s heartland.