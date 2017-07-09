Scores of ISIL terrorists killed in Deir Ezzor after Syrian, Russian forces attack

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) suffered devastating losses in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Tuesday night, after Russian and Syrian jets pounded the terrorist group’s gathering points in the western part of the province and provincial capital.

Russian and Syrian air battalions flying from the Homs Governorate began their attack yesterday afternoon, striking the Islamic State’s gathering points at the Huwayqah, Al-Hamidiyah, Al-Baghiliyah, and Al-Janeehah districts of Deir Ezzor.

As a result of these Russian and Syrian airstrikes on Deir Ezzor City, the Islamic State suffered several casualties during the day, including a large number of foreign combatants.

Following the airstrikes over the provincial capital, the Russian and Syrian air forces struck the Islamic State’s largest gathering point at the Thardeh Mountains, killing and wounding dozens of terrorists in the process.

In addition to this attack on the Thardeh Mountains, the Syrian Army’s 17th Division targeted an Islamic State convoy that was making its through Al-Baghiliyah.

The 17th Division managed to destroy at least one vehicle during the attack, killing at least three fighters in the area.

source