BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – On Wednesday, some 250 recruits of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) graduated from military training. The site of the graduation ceremony is unknown and cannot verified, however it appears to be in the area of the Hasakah Silos.

Up front and centre can be seen who key personalities who represent the SDF public relations face: Telal Silo (centre) and Rojda Shiyar (right). Behind them (as is circled out) are a number of US commandos (service branch unknown, but likely special forces of some kind) overseeing the event. This appears to be the first time ever that US military personnel have been photographed at an SDF graduation ceremony.

Back in August of 2016, Telal Silo confessed that US authorities within in the SDF forbade the Kurdish YPG-dominated alliance group from any coordination with Russia in the fight against ISIS and that the US-led Coalition “make decisions” on behalf of the SDF.

In doing so, Silo basically admitted that the SDF was a just a surrogate of American foreign policy interests in Syria – in every sense of the word, a proxy.

Silo’s statement also de facto revealed that the US approach to the Syrian conflict is more focused on building a Western-friendly anti-Moscow alliance axis in the country, rather than fighting the Islamic State terrorist group.

The graduation of these 250 SDF fighters on Wednesday also co-insides with recently leaked footage of a large Washington-approved delivery of Humvee combat vehicles to the SDF in Raqqa.

