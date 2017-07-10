There are no words to describe this horrific atrocity. The savage acts of Muslims go beyond evil into a realm never thought possible.

ISIS locked a Christian sex slave they captured in a cell without food and water for three days. After the third day, a despicable guard brought her a plate of rice and meat. After the starving women had finished the dish, the guard told her, “We cooked your one-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate.”



A member of the Iraqi parliament, Vian Dakhill, relayed this grim tale to an Egyptian news anchor who could not stop himself from breaking down on national television.

According to Dakhill, the captured women was a member of the Christian Yazidi minority group which is spread across Iraq and Syrian. ISIS deliberately targets these ‘infidels’ who live in the areas surrounding ISIS territory.

Tens of thousands of Yazidi have been captured or forced from their homes since ISIS emerged in 2014. This is a humanitarian crisis not seen since the Holocaust.

Western nations responded to the crisis in late 2014 by delivering aid to the Christian minority group. However, no meaningful action was taken by any Western nation to rescue the vulnerable group.

Instead, while Yazidi women were being raped and tortured, Barack Obama and European leaders pledged to accept massive numbers of Muslim refugees fleeing Syria and the Levant. The Christian Yazidi were ignored.

President Trump was the first Western leader to take the plight of the Yazidi seriously. President Trump’s Executive Order travel ban requires persecuted religious minorities in the Middle East to receive preferential treatment for obtaining refugee status.

Prioritizing persecuted Christians was a major campaign promise by President Trump, who in January said, “Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible — at least very, very tough to get into the United States? If you were a Muslim, you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible… And I thought it was very, very unfair, so we are going to help them” (via Time).

Unfortunately, activist judges in America blocked President Trump’s Executive Order consigning Christians in the Middle East to months of torture.

Former President Obama is ultimately responsible for the rape and torture of Yazidi Christians. Obama was in the position to rescue these true refugees when ISIS was a small insurgency – but he offered help to Muslims instead.

