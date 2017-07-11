BREAKING: US military aircraft crashes, 16 servicemen killed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – A military aircraft of the US Marine Corps Aviation service has crashed in Mississippi. The aircraft – a KC-130T – was reportedly on a transport mission from North Carolina’s Cherry Point Marine airbase to the US Navy’s El Centro base in California.

According to a statement released by the US Marine Corps, the aircraft crew and passenger presence amounted to 15 US Marines and one US Navy corpsman. All are said to have died in the crash.

The statement went on to mention that the aircraft was also transporting small arms ammunition and that an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team had been dispatched to the sight of the crash as a precautionary measure.

No information or preliminary guesses on what possibly caused the crash have yet been stated.

Furthermore, none of the names of the deceased crew and passengers has been released with the US Marine Corps statement saying that this information is being purposely withheld for the time being.

