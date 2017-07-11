Ceasefire? What Ceasefire? FSA DOWN SYRIAN JET

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:00 P.M.) – Moments ago, a branch of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) said it had downed a Syrian warplane operating over the Syrian Desert in Rif Dimashq.

The FSA’s Ahmad Al-Abdo Martyrs Brigade claimed the plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire and plunged towards the ground near the village of Umm Ramam around noon on Tuesday.

Al-Masdar News was unable to confirm the claim with its military sources in Syria.

The Ahmad Al-Abdo Martyrs Brigade is based primarily in the East Qalamoun pocket but also operates alongside US-backed FSA militants in the Syrian Desert.

This news comes one day after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured over 20 strategic points from FSA insurgents in southern Syria.

