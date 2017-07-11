Rare photos: Massive US Airbase established in northern Syria

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:45 A.M.) – Rare footage has emerged of an air field operated by US warplanes in the Sarrin Plains, located in the far eastern countryside of Aleppo near the provincial border with Raqqa.

The pictures show a large US plane taking off and plenty of Humvees protecting the site. An American flag is also hoisted above the airport which is located in rearguard territory controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF):

Although not publicly acknowledged by the Pentagon, the US is believed to have constructed upwards of a dozen air fields in northern Syria without the permission of the Syrian Government.

The airstrips are used to conduct airstrikes against the Islamic State but also suggest that American troops intend to stay in the war-torn country for several years to come.

UPDATE: The images were originally released by the BBC in a short newly released documentary which can be found below: