Syrian anti-government rebels have admitted receiving covert monthly salaries and supplies from Israel to protect oil fields in the Golan Heights reserved for Rothschild, Cheney and Murdoch oil.

Since the start of the Syrian war, not one Jihadi has pointed the finger at Israel and had a go, as most Arabs, Muslims, or pro-Palestinian sympathizers have done at some point in the past since the creation of the Jewish state.

Big Oil, which lubricates the American political system in return for U.S. policy that favors the elite and their overseas friends, may be to blame.

While Syrians lose their lives and grown men fight each other for a place in heaven, Muslim bandits have thrown in their lot with the Israelis, making Jihad all the way to the Illuminati bank.

Anonymous reports:

A spokesman for a Syrian rebel group known as Fursan al-Joulan, or the Knights of the Golan, has told the Wall Street Journal that his fighters receive up to $5,000 every month from the Israeli government in exchange of protecting oil and gas reserves in the highly contentious Golan Heights. The Golan Heights originally belonged to Syria. Israel annexed the region by force (now administering two-thirds of the area) after the Six-Day War in 1967.

The Syrian portion of Golan Heights is rich in hydrocarbons. A New Jersey-based Genie Energy, Ltd. — parent company of Afek Oil and Gas, whose cadre of investors include Jacob Rothschild, Rupert Murdoch, Dick Cheney, and a number of executives in Europe and the U.S, has been extracting oil in the area to sell for huge profit.

The war in Syria has made it very easy for these cabals to extract the Golan Heights resources without proper check by the Syrian government. Since these people have Israeli connections, the government in Jerusalem has been ensuring that the area is exploited to the benefit of Israel and the cabals while the population of Syria continues to suffer.

“Israel stood by our side in a heroic way. We wouldn’t have survived without Israel’s assistance,” Moatasem al-Golani, spokesman for Fursan al-Joulan rebel group said.

According to observers familiar with Fursan al-Joulan, unlike other rebel groups in Syria deemed “moderate rebels” by the West, the group does not receive any support from the West. The only support that has left Fursan al-Joulan functioning is from Israel.

In addition to pay the group every month, it is said the Israeli government has also been supplying arms and ammunition to the group to be used to fight Syrian government and its allied forces.

Apart from this direct support to Fursan al-Joulan, Israel is said have allowed wounded fighters of the so-called moderate rebel groups to be treated inside Israel. Once they recover, Israel ferries them back to the war front to fight Syrian government forces.

In fact, some unnamed moderate rebels in Syria have told an independent Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Israel’s support to rebels is an open secret.

“Israel’s secret dealings with the rebels began as early as 2013 under former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon and that they continue to this day, with the goal of keeping pro-Iranian groups, like Hezbollah, away from the border.”

Syria dropped the U.S. Dollar as a medium of exchange for the country’s oil. Apparently this didn’t go down with the cabals controlling the U.S. Conniving with Israel; so they are now waging a war to remove President Assad from power and install a puppet government to champion their agenda.

Cheney, Rothschild, Murdoch & Co. Start Drilling for Oil in Syria

source