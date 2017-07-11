A US Army sergeant in Hawaii has been charged with attempting to provide classified military and other sensitive documents to Daesh terrorists wreaking havoc in several Islamic countries.

Sgt. Ikaika Erik Kang, who had been deployed both to Iraq and Afghanistan, was busted in Honolulu, Hawaii, by the FBI on Saturday night following a year-long undercover probe, American authorities said Monday.

He attempted to provide material support to terrorists, including a drone aircraft and combat training instructions. He also allegedly dropped about $1,100 he hoped would end up in the hands of the terrorist group.

Several undercover agents and other “confidential human sources” posing Daesh operatives and sympathizers were employed by the FBI in a lengthy sting operation, according to documents filed in court.

The 34-year-old is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, and stationed at Wheeler Army Airfield in Honolulu. He had extensive military training in hand-to-hand combat.

Kang was assigned to the Army’s Schofield Barracks, a major garrison on the island of Oahu.

The FBI said it believes Kang is a “lone actor” with no ties to anyone who might pose a threat to Hawaii.

Daesh terrorists are operating in several Islamic countries in the Middle East and North Africa as well as in Afghanistan. The Takfiri group also has its followers and supporters in the West including the United States.

Many of the Daesh terrorists were initially trained by the CIA in Jordan in order to fight against the Syrian government. America’s regional allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel are often accused of sponsoring them.

