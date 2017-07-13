Graphic pictures: 12 Al-Qaeda members, including French national, killed by suicide bombing in Idlib

13 Thursday Jul 2017

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:50 A.M.) – On Wednesday evening, 30 casualties were inflicted upon armed members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) after its main base in Idlib city was struck by a motorcyclist carrying a large load of explosives.

Following the attack, 12 HTS insurgents were proclaimed dead and 18 more wounded, five of which were foreign fighters. According to information obtained by Al-Masdar News, a French national nicknamed Abu Abeed Allah Al-Faransi was among the dead while four militants originating from Morocco suffered a similar fate.

Highly graphic pictures of the incident are available below – viewer discretion is advised:

No group has claimed responsibility although the primary suspect remains the Islamic State. This rival jihadist organization notably witnessed a purge of its sleeper cells by HTS in the countryside of Idlib this weekend. HTS claims the rival Islamic State has conducted a series of assassinations across the governorate, prompting the sudden crackdown.

In addition, the HTS leadership remains at odds with its former ally Ahrar Al-Sham along with several Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions.

source

