

Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: Twitter)

Dr Bouthaina Shaaban, Political and Media Advisor to Syrian President, Bashar Al Assad.

While flags fly and hearts beat in joy for the liberation of Mosul, one stands in awe to the magnitude of destruction inflicted by the American warplanes on one of the oldest and richest cities in history and its unique cultural and architectural heritage.

One question springs to mind: Who is this invisible hidden force that follows one systematic method, which is the destruction of Arab historical monuments, laboratories, museums, universities, libraries, schools, research centers, bridges, temples, mosques, government buildings and other authentic landmarks in Libya, Yemen, Syria and Iraq?

These are the forces that seek to destroy the ruins of Queen Zenobia, Haroun al-Rashid Palace and Qasr al-Banat, which is the first women’s hospital in history, the Bosra theatre, the Hadaba minaret, the ruins of Babylon, Nimrod and Nineveh, the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo, and the unique mosaic museum in Ma’arat al-Nu’man.

The list goes on and on,and we haven’t even began to list of the unique historic sites in Yemen that were destroyed. Is it mere coincidence that drives these terrorist forces alongside the bombing of US coalition planes, with the regimes of Wahhabism, which pay billions of dollars to support these groups?

Certainly it is not a coincidence, but a plan of utmost priority to destroy the infrastructure, economic and industrial and power plants and archaeological sites, and killing scientists and specialists, setting the Arabs back hundreds of years, while the Zionist entity celebrates the visit of the Prime Minister of India for the first time in history, and while this entity is working to find ways to normalise with Arab states that support terrorism and continues trying to completely crush the rights of the Palestinian people and their rights.

A comprehensive and in-depth survey in various Arab countries undoubtedly shows that the goal of the West, led by the United States and Israel, and their tools al-Nusra, ISIS, and the Muslim Brotherhood, is no different in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia and Bahrain.

In the context of the depletion of any money or history or civilisation related to Arabs and Arabism to become a rabble unable to build real political entities, or to take a decent place on the regional or international scene. The aim of this war against Syria was to destroy the last bastion of those who champion Arab identity and the Arab right in Palestine, the Golan Heights and Lebanon. Syria’s legendary steadfastness, the blood of its hundreds of thousands of martyrs and the support of its allies, has changed this equation.

While we cry today for everything that has been destroyed and destroyed, we celebrate the fact that the states of Russia and Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and Hezbollah have become stronger and more aware of the dimensions of this dangerous targeting, and that the Russian Federation, which used the veto right eight times to defend Syria against Western neo-colonial schemes, stands today as the main driver on international politics when it comes to Syria and the Middle East.

In a simple comparison of the Russian-American meetings at the summit level for the past years, and the recent meeting in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, one notes that the Russian Federation has become stronger and tougher, and weighs in heavily on the Middle East in general, and Syria in particular.

This would not have happened had it not been for the deep awareness of the dimensions of this scheme and its real objectives, the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies, and the Russian, Iranian and Lebanese political, military and economic support for this existential choice.

Although the war on Syria was ostensibly led by the Wahhabist states; Qatar and Saudi Arabia and their tools, but all this was under the leadership of the United States and Israel and the political, military, diplomatic and media coordination betweenthem for more than six years; they had funded, armed, trained terrorists, and sent them to Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Libya, and pushed unjust decisions against the Syrian people.

We see today the repercussions of this situation on Qatar and Saudi Arabia together, which are depleted financially and politically, but for the Zionist planners of all these wars, the depletion of any Arab country or force serves directly the objectives of Zionism and the neo-Ottoman Empire allied with it.

The Neo-Ottomans are exploiting the situation to continue their aggression against Iraq and Syria, and now they are building a base in Qatar and built another base in Djibouti.

The Zionist entity is living one of the best moments in the history of its regional and international relations, while Arab cultural landmarks are being reduced to rubble.

Arab officials spend hours of their precious time deciding whether it is appropriate and proper to speak to an Arab country on common issues while welcoming the building of a colonial base on their land under the name of an embassy. Will the Arab consciousness be awakened before it is too late?

Will it seek right direction to be followed, and work to exclude what Zionism and the Ottoman-implanted – suspicious logic about Sunnis, Shiites, Arabs, and Persians, realising that the real battle is with all the sectarian extremist terrorist tools who target Arab unity, rights, interests, present and future throughout the Arab World?

The Resistance Alliance, and its supporter Russia, is the only road to salvation from this vicious aggression, which is the product of Zionist planning and ideas that have matured over decades.

Dr.Bouthaina Shaaban is a Syrian politician and is currently the political and media adviser to the President of Syria. Shaaban served as the first Minister of Expatriates for the Syrian Arab Republic, between 2003 and 2008, and has been described as the Syrian government’s face to the outside world.

