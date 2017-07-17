With it’s goal to overthrow Assad (and help the now feuding Qatar and Saudi Arabia build its energy pipeline through Damascus into Europe), falling apart in spectacular fashion, the regime in Brussels is left with nothing more than sanctions, in its petty effort to punish Assad for reclaiming the country he was elected to govern, and defeating the ISIS-Al Qaeda invaders.

The unelected EU regime in Brussel just announced that it has imposed sanctions on 16 Syrians “for their role in the development and use of chemical weapons against the civilian population”, the EU Council said in a statement.

Never mind that to date no evidence has been provided to show that Syria was behind the chemical attack which Seymour Hersh exposed as another fake news, false flag.

As the regime in Brussels imposes sanctions on Syrian scientists, with no evidence provided of wrongdoing, the bankrupt, morally deficient west gives Academy Awards to ISIS controlled White Helmets.

The targeted individuals include eight high-ranking military officials and eight scientists “involved in chemical weapons proliferation and delivery.” A total of 255 Syrians are now targeted under Brussels’ travel ban and an asset freeze in addition to 67 entities, according to the EU Council. The EU institution’s corresponding legal act and the names of the 16 sanctioned Syrians are expected to be published in the Official Journal on Tuesday, July 18. In April, the White House already sanctioned 271 employees of the center over their alleged involvement in the chemical weapons production in Syria. The restrictive measures included the freeze of the sanctioned individuals’ assets in the US banks as well as the prohibition for the US companies to conduct business operations with those individuals.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported that dozens of people had been killed by the suspected chemical weapons attack in the country’s Idlib province. The opposition forces backed by the United States blamed the incident on the forces of Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

Damascus has denied any involvement in the incident, saying that the complete elimination of the Syrian government’s stockpile of chemical weapons was confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in January 2016.