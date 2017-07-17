Russian-Iranian coordination will prevent US from interfering in Syria: official

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – Greater coordination between Iran and Russia will prevent the United States from interfering in Syria, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani stated on Tuesday.

Shamkhani told his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, during a telephone conversation on Tuesday that Iranian-Russian coordination is necessary to protect Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Both the Russians and Iranians are playing an integral role in the ongoing Astana Peace talks that are taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan.