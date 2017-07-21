The longtime US war hawk may have entered his final fight

Multiple media reports are confirming that longtime US senator from Arizona, John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

McCain has been out of the senate since the beginning of this week due to being hospitalised. His absence was part of the reason a scheduled vote to repeal Obamacare was postponed.

NBC News reported:

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, the Mayo Clinic said Wednesday in a statement released on behalf of the senator and his family.

Doctors removed a blood clot from above McCain’s left eye on Friday.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” the Mayo Clinic said in the statement.

The Mayo Clinic said in the statement that “scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria,” or cut out.

“The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation,” it said.

According to medical experts, the type of tumor McCain was diagnosed with is known for spreading to other parts of the body:

A glioblastoma is a type of brain tumor that is very aggressive, said MSNBC’s medical correspondent, Dr. John Torres. “It’s a malignant tumor, and the problem with it, it has arms that spread out from the tumor centre itself,” he said.

There is no word yet on when and whether McCain will return to his role in the senate.

Fortunately, as a US senator richly rewarded by the globalist military-financial establishment, McCain is able to afford the finest medical treatment money can buy.

It is unlikely that the hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women, and children killed, forever maimed, or displaced in the globalist wars aggressively promoted by John McCain will ever receive equitable treatment or compensation for the ruination of their lives.

People ranging from Vietnam, to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Ukraine, all have suffered from the senator’s expansionist “regime change” foreign policy.

He’s also been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump’s proposals to increase international cooperation with Russia.

One of McCain’s last significant trips abroad came in January, when along with colleague Sen. Lindsay Graham, he visited the front line of Ukraine’s Donbass war, urging the Kiev regime’s forces step up their attacks on the region’s rebels and promising more weapons.