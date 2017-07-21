Graphic photos: Islamist rebels slaughter Syrian soldiers after East Ghouta trench warfare

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:15 P.M.) – The situation around the contested town of Rayhan is escalating quickly as Jaish Al-Islam and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continue to battle it out in the East Ghouta, the agricultural epicentre on the outskirts of Damascus.

Photos released by the Saudi-backed group show SAA corpses piled on top of each other in trenches after what Jaish Al-Islam said was an unsuccesful government assault.

Partial censorship has been provided for the faint-hearted readers:

Yesterday, another batch of Jaish Al-Islam photos showed three SAA soldiers dead on the same axis, thereby hinting at the intensify of the battle for Damascus’ eastern farmland.

Jaish Al-Islam did not specify its own casualties due to the skirmishes.

Meanwhile, the SAA’s 105th and 106th Brigades of the Republican Guard are proven far more succesful in the outer residential suburbs of Damascus, advancing in Ayn Tarma again today.

source

