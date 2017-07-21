VIDEO: Armed ISIS drone drops bombs on Syrian Army troops below

21 Friday Jul 2017

by Chris Tomson
 

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:45 A.M.) – The Islamic State’s arsenal of armed drones is yet to be stopped and was put into lethal effect against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Al-Hail oil field in eastern Homs on Thursday after government forces secured a small advance there.

Using a relatively primative grip-release function from a commercial drone, ISIS managed to drop two artillery shells from a drone flying over SAA soldiers, including armored vehicles, who in turn could be seen moving during the attack:

Al-Masdar News was unable to confirm information regarding casualties inflicted upon the mechanised units – although they failed to score direct hits, shrapnel is known to cause series injuries when artillery shells strike nearby.

