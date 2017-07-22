– SANA – – translated by Samer Hussein –

Syrian and Russian Air Force continue with operations against gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists.

Earlier on Thursday, units of the Syrian Air Force conducted series of intense strikes on positions and movements, belonging to ISIS terrorists in the eastern province of Deir Ez Zour.

According to the field reports, several ISIS gatherings and movements were hit in the neighborhoods of Al Huweiqah, Al Sharqiyeh, Al Sinaa, Al Hamidiyeh, Al Orfi and Al Ardi in Deir Ez Zour city, as well on the southern and southwestern axes of the city, the surrounding areas of the Syrian Army Regiment 137, Al Raqqah Bridge, Deir Ez Zour Airport, Al Thardah valley, Al Jafra, and the village of Al Jneineh.

The airstrikes resulted in scores of the terrorists being killed and their equipment, armored vehicles including, being destroyed.

Several notable ISIS terrorists were killed in the recent clashes, among them Hussein Al Mohammad and Hani Sultan Al Hamdouni from Iraq, in addition to Saif Fakhri Al Sarraj, Mohammad Shahada Al Hadidi, Abu Ayman Al Hubeiti, Abu Mous Al Makkawi and several Moroccan terrorists.

Later, local sources reported that more and more ISIS leaders are leaving the town of Mayadeen in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez Zour due to advancements made by the Syrian Army, the last one being an ISIS security official named Abu Wissam Al Adnan.

In the province of Raqqah, Army units gained control over several important oil fields, while also destroying ISIS positions and gatherings in the areas of Ma’adan, Al Rabia, Rasm Al Ghanem and Al Jablah, located in the southern countryside of Raqqah province.

Meanwhile, Russian Air Force conducted series of intense strikes, targeting ISIS gatherings and movements in Jub Al Abyad area in the eastern countryside of the town of Salamiyeh.

Several ISIS checkpoints, dozens of vehicles, loaded with weapons and ammunition and equipped with heavy machine-guns, as well as plenty of the terrorists, were annihilated in the raids.