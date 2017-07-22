No sleep tonight for jihadists as Lebanese, Syrian forces pound Arsal

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Lebanese and Syrian armed forces have commenced their long-awaited offensives in the Qalamoun Mountains region, striking the jihadist rebels and Islamic State (ISIL) militants at several sites tonight.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), the Lebanese Army pounded Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the Jaroud ‘Arsal, Dhawar Al-Hawa, Wadi Al-Hawa, and ‘Aweinah.

While the shelling has remained very intense, the Lebanese Army has yet to launch their ground assault on the ‘Arsal Municipality.

This ground attack is expected to be launched in the coming days, as the Lebanese Army continues to weaken the enemy’s resolve in the ‘Arsal Municipality.

