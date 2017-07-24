This is a reminder of the US cover ups, to protect their own War Crimes.

In Syria we watched the outcome of this US attack on the civilian house in Libya all night long. The Libyans took to the streets in their thousands to condemn the murders and swore revenge for the killings.

These were the Libyans that the US had told the world that they were protecting. If these demonstrations were shown in the Western Media, it would prove the war on Libya was a lie and Obama had committed a war crime.

We went to bed in the early hours wondering how Obama would get out of this one. We woke to the FAKE news that Bin Laden had been killed. How convenient and it shows the lengths that the US will go, to cover up its War Crimes.

The truth will come out when Bin Laden’s body is exhumed from its real burial place.