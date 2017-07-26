With so much of the world awash in ISIS affiliated terrorism, BattleSwarmBlog has compiled a list of all the terror groups pledging allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Islamic State.

Unfortunately the list is a “work in progress.”

Via BattleSwarmBlog.com…

According to this Intel Center list, there are currently 43 worldwide terrorist groups which have pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Islamic State. I started wondering how many of those were active, how many weren’t covered by that list, and what was the most recent documented activity of each. Hence this list.

I started with the Intel Centre list, found the most recent activity (if any) for the group listed, added a few groups I knew they were missing, and alphabetised the whole thing (it was originally group by country). I don’t speak Arabic, so this list is not alphabetised the way an Arab scholar might alphabetise it. I’ve given alternate names and spellings where known, but this information is almost certainly not complete. I’ve tried to distinguish between similarly named groups, but it’s still entirely possibly I’ve gotten something wrong. Terrorist groups form, splinter and die-off all the time.

File all this under “first cut,” “incomplete” and “work in progress.”

source