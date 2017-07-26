Chris Menahan

InformationLiberation







Wikileaks’ Julian Assange is continuing his attempt to “take down America any way he can” by accurately reporting the truth.Saturday on Twitter, Assange highlighted an article from Thursday where the Financial Times noted how many Syrian rebels are getting salaries from the CIA.

Assange said they “buried the lede”:



At the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, CIA director Mike Pompeo said, “WikiLeaks will take down America any way they can and find any willing partner to achieve that end.”

Assange responded:



To be fair, leaking is a major problem. Specifically, the leaking by deep state cronies who are working overtime to overthrow our democratically elected president. America’s massive spy apparatus — which was supposed to be used against foreigners — is instead being used by the deep state to sabotage our own democratically elected president.



It’s understandable Pompeo doesn’t want the CIA to be leaking like a sieve, but let’s look at some of these recent leakers.



• Bradley Manning leaked information on US war crimes in the neocon war in Iraq.

• Snowden leaked information on the US spying apparatus being used domestically against Americans rather than against foreigners as promised.

• Reality Winner was a stupid little girl who should have never been hired if the government still had basic standards and wasn’t more interested in hiring in the name of “diversity” rather than ability.

When you have a “multicultural” society filled with wildly different people with wildly different interests, getting “loyalty” from the diverse bunch you hire is simply never going to happen.

Very few young people have any sense of loyalty to our deep state because it doesn’t represent their interests. We’re not living in the America of the 1940’s and 1950’s where Americans were largely united in the fight against communism and were more than happy to execute leakers like Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

