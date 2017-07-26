Hillary Clinton certainly made Russia great again during her tenure as secretary of state — yet the media just doesn’t want to talk about that, do they?

They just want to continue their fake news narrative that President Trump is somehow a puppet for Russia, despite Democrats everywhere saying there’s “no proof.”

Breitbart reports:

Hillary Clinton approved the transfer of 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia and nine investors in the deal funneled $145 million to the Clinton Foundation.

While Hillary Clinton’s State Department was one of eight agencies to review and sign off on the transfer of 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia — then-Secretary of State Clinton herself was the only agency head whose family foundation received $145 million in donations from multiple people connected to the uranium deal, as reported by the New York Times.

In conclusion, the “Russian hacking” drama surrounding Trump ended with the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey — who confirmed that the president has never been under investigation for “collusion” or any sort of “election manipulation.”

However, Clinton was under investigation — and her closest aides still are.

At this rate, the Democrat party is going to be in disarray for many years to come.

