The spiritual leader believes that the Western nations must “engage in dialogue with ISIS” and the leaders would “have respect” for the terrorist group ISIS despite what we see them doing against their people and humanity.

The Dalai Lama is the most prominent Buddhist believes wholly education and not war is the key to defeating the jihadi movement with the US holding the key to disrupting the group’s movements. He holds the same view as Putin that the US effectively created ISIS with its decisions.

The Dalai Lama liked the activities in the Middle East that he being getting done. At the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow where he had inaugurated the 2nd international festival known as “Tibet: Traditions, Art, Philosophy and Peace”. The argument is that the Obama administration’s policies and the Saudi interference in Syrian crisis have been inactive with the lack of getting the effective things done.

The Dalai Lama holds high esteem as he is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who took the idea that the United States should be criticised for allowing sectarian bloodshed in Middle-East to take place without having a cohesive plan to remove hard-line militants such as ISIS and Al-Nusra Front.

Currently, Saudi’s funnels weapons and dollars to terrorists in the opinion of many such as those who committed the Charlie Hebdo shooting and the condemnation of these attacked in the European capitals so it is hypocritical. Therefore, Putin and Dalai Lama view the Obama organisation of wasting time and lack effectiveness of crushing the ISIS terrorists. Therefore, their inability to conquer will continue to affect everyone until a cohesive plan is formed then acted upon.

