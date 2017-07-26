ISIS base wiped out by Syrian Army rockets in southern Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Today the rocket artillery detachments of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) wiped out an large ISIS command center in southern Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The command center had been identified by SAA tactical surveillance drone targets in the area of Al-Madjaneh to the southeast of Hamimah. Once the base was considered to be an operational asset of the terrorist group, SAA heavy rocket artillery detachments were given coordinates.

The SAA employed large-ordinance, Elephant rocket-like rocket systems against the target, scoring multiple direct hits against the command center.

According to military sources exclusive to Al-Masdar News, the base complex was occupied by dozens of ISIS fighters including several field commanders who oversaw the terrorist group’s operations against the SAA in the area. Furthermore, the command centre was noted to have possessed modern telecommunication assets and that it served as a fully-fledged operations room for ISIS.

With the command center in question now put out of commission, the ability of ISIS forces to coordinate their defense of the provincial border region between Homs and Deir Ezzor will likely decline.

The natural consequence of this is that the SAA’s offensive operations against the jihadist faction in the area will now become significantly easier.

source