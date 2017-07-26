Syrian Marines capture FSA scout in northeast Latakia

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – The Syrian military captured a Free Syrian Army (FSA) scout in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Tuesday.

Led by the Marines, the Syrian military was able to spot and capture a member of the Free Syrian Army’s 2nd Coastal Division after he was caught spying on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northeast Latakia.

According to a military source, the Free Syrian Army scout was giving coordinates to jihadist rebels in northeast Latakia in order to have them attack the government’s positions in the Kurdish Mountains.

The Free Syrian Army and their allies have violated the ceasefire in northeast Latakia on a number of occasions recently, launching artillery shells towards the Syrian government’s positions in order to aid the jihadist rebels.

source