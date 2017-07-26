Syrian Speaker: Supporters of Terrorism Not to Play Role in Syria's Future

TEHRAN (FNA)- Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hadiya Abbas called on enemies to give up support for terrorist groups, stressing that sponsors of terrorism will have no place in the future of Syria.

“The enemies of Syria should review their negative positions against Syria before the time is lost and I believe that Syria’s relations with the world states will mostly depend on their positions about the terrorism that we are facing,” Abbas said in a last interview in her capacity as Syrian parliament speaker.

Abbas resigned late this week. The voting for the next parliament speaker is scheduled for coming days.

Noting that the countries which stood beside the Syrian government and nation in the fight against terrorism will be prioritized for future relations, investment and cooperation, she said, “But those who showed hostility towards Syria, supported terrorism and collaborated in shedding the Syrians’ blood will have no place.”

Syria has been gripped by conflict since March 2011. The government has repeatedly blamed certain foreign countries for the spread of the devastating militancy in the country.

Earlier this month, the World Bank estimated that the devastating war in Syria has cost the country a whopping $226 billion in cumulative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) losses.

The World Bank’s Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Hafez Ghanem, said in a statement on Monday that the losses for Syria during the six-year war have been about four times the Syrian GDP in 2010.

Ghanem regretted that the war had inflicted on Syria a dramatic loss of life among civilians. He also said that the fighting had badly destroyed the country’s social and economic system.

“The number of casualties is devastating, but the war is also destroying the institutions and systems that societies need to function, and repairing them will be a greater challenge than rebuilding infrastructure — a challenge that will only grow as the war continues,” Ghanem said, adding, “The war in Syria is tearing apart the social and economic fabric of the country.”

The World Bank said 27 percent of Syria’s housing stock and about half the country’s medical and educational facilities had been damaged as a result of the war. It said deficiencies in the medical system — a direct result of damage to the health sector — had also affected the life of people in Syria, adding that the damage was responsible for more deaths among people than the direct fighting in the war.

