US soldier charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIL

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:35 P.M.) – A U.S. soldier was recently arrested for reportedly attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State (ISIL) terror organisation.

The soldier was identified by the U.S. District Court of Hawaii as Sergeant 1st Class Ikaika Kang, a 34 year old soldier that served in the U.S. Army during the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns.

Kang was monitored by the FBI and U.S. military for several years after it was discovered he harboured sympathies for the Islamic State, dating back to 2011.

According to a report obtained by the Associated Press, Kang declared his loyalty to the Islamic State and that he wanted to “kill a bunch of people.”

Despite knowing of his sympathies for the Islamic State, the FBI and and U.S. Army did not arrest him until July 8th, when he was deemed a threat to the country.

source