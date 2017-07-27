Al-Jaafari: the Israeli occupation continues its support to terrorists across the occupied lands. It also targets the positions of the Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

In a statement at the UN Security Council,Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari reaffirmed Syria’s firm stance in favour of the rights of the Palestinian people to have an independent state with Al Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital, reasserting the Plaestinian refugees’ right to return based on the UN resolution no. 194 for 1948 as a non-negotiable right that can’t be subject to concessions.

Al-Jaafari also criticised the stance of the UN Special Coordinator on the situation in the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, who ignored the ongoing Israeli illegal practices and violations in the occupied Syrian Golan and overlooked the UN stances towards this occupation in an unacceptable, unprofessional, and immoral way.

“Under this ugly racist Israeli occupation since nearly half of a century, The Syrian citizens in occupied Syrian Golan are still subjected to the worst and ugliest crimes due to the Israeli oppressive policy of discrimination and torture against them, as well as being deprived of their natural resources and of their right in education, according to the Syrian national curriculum, and also of their right in the Syrian identity, not to forget depriving them of building Syrian National hospitals in their towns in occupied Syrian Golan”, al-Jaafari said.