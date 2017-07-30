Damascus, SANA – Syria called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council on Thursday to take immediate action to end the suffering of the people of the towns of Kefraya and al-Fuaa in Idleb province, which are besieged by armed terrorist organizations.

In two letters addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the Head of the Security Council, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry complained about the inhumane conditions and the daily suffering of the people of Kefraya and al-Fuaa in the Idleb province that are besieged by armed terrorist groups with various affiliations, which have for several years obstructed any possibility of delivering humanitarian aid under deafening silence of senior officials and bodies concerned with human rights and the Human Rights Coordination Office and others.

“The catastrophic situation of more than 7,000 Syrian civilians trapped in an area of no more than 10 square kilometers has become a disgrace to humanity and the Western countries that have turned their back on the suffering of those civilians, most of them are women and children, who lack the basic livelihood needs, including food and medicine and clean drinking water,” said the Ministry, adding that the water share of almost each family in those two towns is only a half cubic meter for many days.

It also referred to the lack of fuel, which obstructs efforts to secure water and electricity.

In its letters, the ministry added that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation of children and women is due to them being deprived of the basic medical care, especially vaccines necessary to immunize them against cxommunicable and uncommunicable diseases that have spread widely because of the conditions of the siege, in addition to their lack of the clothings required for weather conditions in summer and winter.

The Ministry went on saying that “the so-called international community has left the people of Kefraya and al-Fuaa at the mercy of armed terrorist organizations operating in the countryside of Idleb with the support of well-known regimes and governments, foremost of which is Jabhat al-Nusra,” adding that the United Nations has even stopped asking for humanitarian convoys to be delivered the area of the two towns after the four-town agreement was concluded several months ago.

The Ministry said in its letters that Syria calls on the United Nations and the Security Council that is meeting today to discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria to take immediate action to end the suffering of the people of the towns of Kefraya and al-Fuaa, whom the terrorist organizations seek to exterminate collectively through a stifling siege and the policy of starvation and targeting them with sniper rifle fire and shells.

The ministry concluded its letters by saying that the families of Kefraya and al-Fuaa towns are crying out to the world conscience to save them before it is too late, adding that “it shouldn’t take a matter of days or weeks, rather there should be immediate action to deliver food and medical supplies to those towns.”

M.al-Frieh/H. Said

