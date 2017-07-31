Friends of Kosovo

The Syrian Arab Army have today captured ISIS terrorists fighting in Deir Ezzor and confiscated their weapons, that have been supplied by Serbia.

In the past Serbia has distanced itself from ISIS, constantly bragging that there are no Serbs fighting for ISIS, even though records have shown there are.

Serbia is constantly saying that they are behind Syria and Russia, but the truth is their weapons are used to kill Russians.

This is not the first time we have heard that Serbian made weapons have been shipped to ISIS through Bulgaria. However this is the first time we have seen ISIS actually using them. Serbia cannot deny it this time as we have the proof.

JLC/FOK