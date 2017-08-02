British Politicians that Signed Allegiance to Israel

To oppose the extremists who challenge Israel’s right to exist.

To support the right of people in the United Kingdom to enjoy Israeli culture and promote business, educational, religious and other connections with the Jewish State without fear of discrimination, boycotts, harassment and/or intimidation.

To support those who genuinely seek to promote and establish a permanent, just and comprehensive peace between Israel and its neighbours.

To celebrate the fact that Israel is a free society and parliamentary democracy that extends to all its citizens the right to practice their religion and have access to religious sites in Jerusalem.

To support the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

To encourage HM Government to promote trade with Israel that will increase investment and jobs for people in both countries.

PLEASE NOTE:

The list, compiled by IBA and We Believe, lists candidates if they either sent a clear “yes” or a narrative reply which was positive in tone and consistent with the pledge, particularly including a rejection of boycotts.

This is not an exhaustive list of parliamentary candidates who support Israel. Some very high profile pro-Israel candidates have not signed, possibly because they didn’t see our emails or have a policy of not responding to this kind of survey or pledge.

The list is provided for information – no endorsement of any candidate is implied.