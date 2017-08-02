British Politicians that Signed Allegiance to Israel

#GE17 Candidates that signed ‘A Pledge for Israel’
211 Parliamentary candidates have signed ‘A Pledge for Israel’ ahead of the General Election
52 of the candidates are Conservatives, 51 Labour, 38 Liberal Democrats, 26 UKIP and 44 from other parties.Thousands of people responded to the campaign, that we ran in partnership with Israel Britain Alliance and partners, asking their candidates to respond to the pledge.The Pledge asked candidates:
- To oppose the extremists who challenge Israel’s right to exist.
- To support the right of people in the United Kingdom to enjoy Israeli culture and promote business, educational, religious and other connections with the Jewish State without fear of discrimination, boycotts, harassment and/or intimidation.
- To support those who genuinely seek to promote and establish a permanent, just and comprehensive peace between Israel and its neighbours.
- To celebrate the fact that Israel is a free society and parliamentary democracy that extends to all its citizens the right to practice their religion and have access to religious sites in Jerusalem.
- To support the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.
- To encourage HM Government to promote trade with Israel that will increase investment and jobs for people in both countries.
PLEASE NOTE:
The list, compiled by IBA and We Believe, lists candidates if they either sent a clear “yes” or a narrative reply which was positive in tone and consistent with the pledge, particularly including a rejection of boycotts.
This is not an exhaustive list of parliamentary candidates who support Israel. Some very high profile pro-Israel candidates have not signed, possibly because they didn’t see our emails or have a policy of not responding to this kind of survey or pledge.
The list is provided for information – no endorsement of any candidate is implied.
List of respondents at 11am on 7 June 2017
|Altrincham & Sale West
|Graham Brady
|Conservative
|Altrincham & Sale West
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Amber Valley
|Kate Smith
|Liberal Democrat
|Arundel & South Downs
|John Wallace
|UKIP
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Jack Rankin
|Conservative
|Banbury
|Sean Woodcock
|Labour
|Barnsley Central
|David Ridgway
|Liberal Democrat
|Barrow & Furness
|Simon Fell
|Conservative
|Basingstoke
|Terry Bridgeman
|Labour
|Bath
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bedford
|Henry Vann
|Liberal Democrat
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Birmingham Edgbaston
|Dick Rodgers
|Common Good
|Birmingham Northfield
|Meg Powell-Chandler
|Conservative
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Steve McCabe
|Labour
|Blackley and Broughton
|Martin Power
|UKIP
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Francis Oppler
|Liberal Democrat
|Bolsover
|Ross Shipman
|Liberal Democrat
|Bolton West
|Chris Green
|Conservative
|Bolton West
|Rebecca Forrest
|Liberal Democrat
|Boston & Skegness
|Mike Gilbert
|Blue Revolution
|Bosworth
|Mick Gregg
|Green
|Bournemouth East
|David Hughes
|UKIP
|Bournemouth West
|Jason Halsey
|Pirate Party UK
|Bracknell
|Len Amos
|UKIP
|Brigg & Goole
|Andrew Percy
|Conservative
|Brighton Kemptown
|Emily Tester
|Liberal Democrat
|Brighton Pavilion
|Nick Yeomans
|Independent
|Bristol North West
|Charlotte Leslie
|Conservative
|Bromley & Chislehurst
|Bob Neill
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Andy Graham
|Liberal Democrat
|Bury North
|James Frith
|Labour
|Bury South
|Robert Largan
|Conservative
|Bury South
|Ivan Lewis
|Labour
|Bury St Edmunds
|Bill Edwards
|Labour
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Struan Mackie
|Conservative
|Camborne and Redruth
|Geoff Williams
|Liberal Democrat
|Cardiff Central
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Carlisle
|Fiona Mills
|UKIP
|Carshalton & Wallington
|Ashley Dickenson
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Carshalton & Wallington
|Matthew Maxwell Scott
|Conservative
|Carshalton & Wallington
|Tom Brake
|Liberal Democrat
|Castle Point
|Joe Cooke
|Labour
|Chesham & Amersham
|Peter Jones
|Liberal Democrat
|Chichester
|Andrew Moncreiff
|UKIP
|Chipping Barnet
|Theresa Villiers
|Conservative
|Chipping Barnet
|Emma Whysall
|Labour
|Christchurch
|Patrick Canavan
|Labour
|Cities of London& Westminster
|Tim Lord
|Independent
|Colchester
|Robin Rennie
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Coventry North West
|Geoffrey Robinson
|Labour
|Crawley
|Henry Smith
|Conservative
|Croydon Central
|John Boadu
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Croydon South
|David Omamogho
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Don Valley
|Aaron Bell
|Conservative
|Don Valley
|Caroline Flint
|Labour
|Dover
|Piers Wauchope
|UKIP
|Dudley North
|Les Jones
|Conservative
|Dudley North
|Ian Austin
|Labour
|Dudley South
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Neil Fairlamb
|Conservative
|Ealing Central & Action
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Ealing North
|Peter Mcilvenna
|UKIP
|East Antrim
|Stewart Dickson
|Alliance
|East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmagagow
|Monique McAdams
|Labour
|East Lothian
|Martin Whitfield
|Labour
|East Renfrewshire
|Paul Masterton
|Conservative
|East Renfrewshire
|Blair McDougall
|Labour
|Eastbourne
|Caroline Ansell
|Conservative
|Edinburgh South West
|Miles Briggs
|Conservative
|Edmonton
|Nigel Sussman
|UKIP
|Enfield North
|Joan Ryan
|Labour
|Faversham & Mid Kent
|Michael Desmond
|Labour
|Faversham & Mid Kent
|Mark McGiffin
|UKIP
|Finchley & Golders Green
|Mike Freer
|Conservative
|Finchley & Golders Green
|Jeremy Newmark
|Labour
|Finchley & Golders Green
|Jonathan Davies
|Liberal Democrat
|Finchley & Golders Green
|Andrew Price
|UKIP
|Folkestone & Hythe
|Stephen Priestly
|UKIP
|Foyle
|Gary Middleton
|DUP
|Gedling
|Vernon Coaker
|Labour
|Glasgow South
|Taylor Muir
|Conservative
|Glenrothes
|Altany Craik
|Labour
|Gloucester
|Barry Kirby
|Labour
|Gosport
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Grantham & Stamford
|Barrie Fairbairn
|Labour
|Hackney South & Shoreditch
|Angel Watt
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Hampstead & Kilburn
|Claire-Louise Leyland
|Conservative
|Hampstead & Kilburn
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead & Kilburn
|Kirsty Allan
|Liberal Democrat
|Harlow
|Geoffrey Seeff
|Liberal Democrat
|Harrogate & Knaresborough
|Mark Sewards
|Labour
|Harrow East
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Navin Shah
|Labour
|Harwich & North Essex
|Steve Todd
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Harwich & North Essex
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich & North Essex
|Rosalind Scott
|Labour
|Havant
|John Perry
|UKIP
|Hayes & Harlington
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Hayes & Harlington
|Bill Newton Dunn
|Liberal Democrat
|Hemsworth
|David Dews
|UKIP
|Hendon
|Mike Katz
|Labour
|Hendon
|Alasdair Hill
|Liberal Democrat
|Hertsmere
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Fiona Smith
|Labour
|Heywood & Middleton
|Chris Clarkson
|Conservative
|Hitchin and Harpenden
|Sidney Cordle
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Hornsey & Wood Green
|Helen Spiby-Vann
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Hornsey & Wood Green
|Ruth Price
|UKIP
|Hove
|Carrie Hynds
|Liberal Democrat
|Hull North
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Hull West & Hessle
|Will Taylor
|Libertarian Party
|Ilford North
|Lee Scott
|Conservative
|Islington South & Finsbury
|Pete Muswell
|UKIP
|Knowsley
|George Howarth
|Labour
|Lagan Valley
|Jeffrey Donaldson
|DUP
|Lanark and Hamilton East
|Donald MacKay
|UKIP
|Leeds Central
|William Palfreman
|UKIP
|Leeds East
|John Otley
|Yorkshire Party
|Leeds North East
|Tim Mutamiri
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Leeds North East
|Ryan Stephenson
|Conservative
|Leeds North East
|Jaimes Moran
|Green
|Leeds North East
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leicester East
|Ian Fox
|Independent
|Lewisham Deptford
|Malcolm Martin
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Lewisham East
|Maureen Martin
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Lewisham West and Penge
|Katherine Hotense
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Luciana Berger
|Labour
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Adam Heatherington
|UKIP
|Liverpool West Derby
|Steve Radford
|Liberal Party
|Livingston
|Charles Dundas
|Liberal Democrat
|Louth & Horncastle
|Lisa Gabriel
|Liberal Democrat
|Maidstone & The Weald
|Allen Simpson
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Yvonne Fovargue
|Labour
|Maldon
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Mid Dorset & North Poole
|Vikki Slade
|Liberal Democrat
|Mitcham & Morden
|Des Coke
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Mole Valley
|Paul Kennedy
|Liberal Democrat
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Daniel McCroskrie
|Conservative
|Newcastle-upon-Tyne East
|Wendy Taylor
|Liberal Democrat
|Newport East
|Natasha Asghar
|Conservative
|Newport West
|Angela Jones-Evans
|Conservative
|Newport West
|Paul Flynn
|Labour
|North Antrim
|Ian Paisley Jnr
|DUP
|North Antrim
|Timothy Gaston
|Traditional Unionist Voice – TUV
|North Cornwall
|John Allman
|Christian People’s Alliance
|North East Fife
|Elizabeth Riches
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Hertfordshire
|Tim Lee
|Green
|North East Hertfordshire
|Nicky Shepard
|Liberal Democrat
|North Norfolk
|Stephen Burke
|Labour
|North Thanet
|Iris White
|Christian People’s Alliance
|North Thanet
|Ed Targett
|Green
|North Tyneside
|Greg Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|North West Cambridgeshire
|John Whitby
|UKIP
|North Wiltshire
|Brian Matthew
|Liberal Democrat
|Northampton South
|Kevin McKeevor
|Labour
|Northampton South
|Jill Hope
|Liberal Democrat
|Norwich North
|Chloe Smith
|Conservative
|Nottingham South
|Tony Sutton
|Liberal Democrat
|Old Bexley & Sidcup
|Danny Hackett
|Labour
|Orpington
|Nigel de Gruchy
|Labour
|Poplar & Limehouse
|Elaine Bagshaw
|Liberal Democrat
|Portsmouth North
|Penny Morduant
|Conservative
|Richmond Park
|Zac Goldsmith
|Conservative
|Rochford & Southend East
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|Romford
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Rotherham
|Allen Cowles
|UKIP
|Scarborough & Whitby
|Bill Black
|Yorkshire Party
|Sevenoaks
|Alan Bullion
|Liberal Democrat
|Sevenoaks
|Graham Cushway
|UKIP
|Sheffield Heeley
|Joe Otten
|Liberal Democrat
|Sittingbourne & Sheppey
|Gordon Henderson
|Conservative
|Sittingbourne & Sheppey
|Mike Baldock
|Independent
|Solihull
|Andrew Garcarz
|UKIP
|South Antrim
|Paul Girvan
|DUP
|South Shields
|Gita Gordon
|Liberal Democrat
|South Thanet
|Faith Fisher
|Christian People’s Alliance
|Southend West
|David Amess
|Conservative
|Southend West
|Jason Pilley
|Independent
|Southend West
|Julian Ware-Lane
|Labour
|Spelthorne
|Rebecca Geach
|Labour
|Spelthorne
|Redvers Cunningham
|UKIP
|Stafford
|Jeremy Lefroy
|Conservative
|Stevenage
|Sharon Taylor
|Labour
|Stockport
|Daniel Hamilton
|Conservative
|Stockton North
|Ted Strike
|UKIP
|Stoke Central
|Peter Andras
|Liberal Democrat
|Strangford
|Kellie Armstrong
|Alliance
|Strangford
|Jim Shannon
|DUP
|Strangford
|Mike Nesbitt
|UUP
|Surrey Heath
|Michael Gove
|Conservative
|Surrey Heath
|Laween Atroshi
|Labour
|Swansea East
|Dan Boucher
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Nigel Hennerley
|Green
|Tatton
|Sam Rushworth
|Labour
|The Wrekin
|Denis Allen
|UKIP
|Tiverton and Honiton
|Gill Westcott
|Green
|Tottenham
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tunbridge Wells
|Rachel Sadler
|Liberal Democrat
|Tynemouth
|Nick Varley
|Conservative
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Sharon Lovell
|Women’s Equality Party
|Wallasey
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wantage
|Rachel Eden
|Labour
|Warley
|Bryan Manley-Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Wells
|Andy Merryfield
|Labour
|Wentworth & Dearne
|Steven Jackson
|Conservative
|West Bromwich West
|Andrew Hardie
|Conservative
|West Dorset
|Andy Canning
|Liberal Democrat
|Wirral South
|Adam Sykes
|Conservative
|Woking
|Will Forster
|Liberal Democrat
|Worsley & Eccles South
|Iain Lindley
|Conservative