British Politicians that Signed Allegiance to Israel

02 Wednesday Aug 2017

#GE17 Candidates that signed ‘A Pledge for Israel’

211 Parliamentary candidates have signed ‘A Pledge for Israel’ ahead of the General Election

52 of the candidates are Conservatives, 51 Labour, 38 Liberal Democrats, 26 UKIP and 44 from other parties.Thousands of people responded to the campaign, that we ran in partnership with Israel Britain Alliance and partners, asking their candidates to respond to the pledge.The Pledge asked candidates:

  • To oppose the extremists who challenge Israel’s right to exist.
  • To support the right of people in the United Kingdom to enjoy Israeli culture and promote business, educational, religious and other connections with the Jewish State without fear of discrimination, boycotts, harassment and/or intimidation.
  • To support those who genuinely seek to promote and establish a permanent, just and comprehensive peace between Israel and its neighbours.
  • To celebrate the fact that Israel is a free society and parliamentary democracy that extends to all its citizens the right to practice their religion and have access to religious sites in Jerusalem.
  • To support the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.
  • To encourage HM Government to promote trade with Israel that will increase investment and jobs for people in both countries.

PLEASE NOTE:

The list, compiled by IBA and We Believe, lists candidates if they either sent a clear “yes” or a narrative reply which was positive in tone and consistent with the pledge, particularly including a rejection of boycotts.

This is not an exhaustive list of parliamentary candidates who support Israel. Some very high profile pro-Israel candidates have not signed, possibly because they didn’t see our emails or have a policy of not responding to this kind of survey or pledge.

The list is provided for information – no endorsement of any candidate is implied.

 List of respondents at 11am on 7 June 2017

Altrincham & Sale West Graham Brady Conservative
Altrincham & Sale West Andrew Western Labour
Amber Valley Kate Smith Liberal Democrat
Arundel & South Downs John Wallace UKIP
Ashton-under-Lyne Jack Rankin Conservative
Banbury Sean Woodcock Labour
Barnsley Central David Ridgway Liberal Democrat
Barrow & Furness Simon Fell Conservative
Basingstoke Terry Bridgeman Labour
Bath Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat
Bedford Henry Vann Liberal Democrat
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk John Lamont Conservative
Birmingham Edgbaston Dick Rodgers Common Good
Birmingham Northfield Meg Powell-Chandler Conservative
Birmingham Selly Oak Steve McCabe Labour
Blackley and Broughton Martin Power UKIP
Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Francis Oppler Liberal Democrat
Bolsover Ross Shipman Liberal Democrat
Bolton West Chris Green Conservative
Bolton West Rebecca Forrest Liberal Democrat
Boston & Skegness Mike Gilbert Blue Revolution
Bosworth Mick Gregg Green
Bournemouth East David Hughes UKIP
Bournemouth West Jason Halsey Pirate Party UK
Bracknell Len Amos UKIP
Brigg & Goole Andrew Percy Conservative
Brighton Kemptown Emily Tester Liberal Democrat
Brighton Pavilion Nick Yeomans Independent
Bristol North West Charlotte Leslie Conservative
Bromley & Chislehurst Bob Neill Conservative
Broxbourne Andy Graham Liberal Democrat
Bury North James Frith Labour
Bury South Robert Largan Conservative
Bury South Ivan Lewis Labour
Bury St Edmunds Bill Edwards Labour
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Struan Mackie Conservative
Camborne and Redruth Geoff Williams Liberal Democrat
Cardiff Central Jo Stevens Labour
Carlisle Fiona Mills UKIP
Carshalton & Wallington Ashley Dickenson Christian People’s Alliance
Carshalton & Wallington Matthew Maxwell Scott Conservative
Carshalton & Wallington Tom Brake Liberal Democrat
Castle Point Joe Cooke Labour
Chesham & Amersham Peter Jones Liberal Democrat
Chichester Andrew Moncreiff UKIP
Chipping Barnet Theresa Villiers Conservative
Chipping Barnet Emma Whysall Labour
Christchurch Patrick Canavan Labour
Cities of London& Westminster Tim Lord Independent
Colchester Robin Rennie Christian People’s Alliance
Coventry North West Geoffrey Robinson Labour
Crawley Henry Smith Conservative
Croydon Central John Boadu Christian People’s Alliance
Croydon South David Omamogho Christian People’s Alliance
Don Valley Aaron Bell Conservative
Don Valley Caroline Flint Labour
Dover Piers Wauchope UKIP
Dudley North Les Jones Conservative
Dudley North Ian Austin Labour
Dudley South Mike Wood Conservative
Dwyfor Meirionnydd Neil Fairlamb Conservative
Ealing Central & Action Joy Morrissey Conservative
Ealing North Peter Mcilvenna UKIP
East Antrim Stewart Dickson Alliance
East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmagagow Monique McAdams Labour
East Lothian Martin Whitfield Labour
East Renfrewshire Paul Masterton Conservative
East Renfrewshire Blair McDougall Labour
Eastbourne Caroline Ansell Conservative
Edinburgh South West Miles Briggs Conservative
Edmonton Nigel Sussman UKIP
Enfield North Joan Ryan Labour
Faversham & Mid Kent Michael Desmond Labour
Faversham & Mid Kent Mark McGiffin UKIP
Finchley & Golders Green Mike Freer Conservative
Finchley & Golders Green Jeremy Newmark Labour
Finchley & Golders Green Jonathan Davies Liberal Democrat
Finchley & Golders Green Andrew Price UKIP
Folkestone & Hythe Stephen Priestly UKIP
Foyle Gary Middleton DUP
Gedling Vernon Coaker Labour
Glasgow South Taylor Muir Conservative
Glenrothes Altany Craik Labour
Gloucester Barry Kirby Labour
Gosport Caroline Dinenage Conservative
Grantham & Stamford Barrie Fairbairn Labour
Hackney South & Shoreditch Angel Watt Christian People’s Alliance
Hampstead & Kilburn Claire-Louise Leyland Conservative
Hampstead & Kilburn Tulip Siddiq Labour
Hampstead & Kilburn Kirsty Allan Liberal Democrat
Harlow Geoffrey Seeff Liberal Democrat
Harrogate & Knaresborough Mark Sewards Labour
Harrow East Bob Blackman Conservative
Harrow East Navin Shah Labour
Harwich & North Essex Steve Todd Christian People’s Alliance
Harwich & North Essex Bernard Jenkin Conservative
Harwich & North Essex Rosalind Scott Labour
Havant John Perry UKIP
Hayes & Harlington Greg Smith Conservative
Hayes & Harlington Bill Newton Dunn Liberal Democrat
Hemsworth David Dews UKIP
Hendon Mike Katz Labour
Hendon Alasdair Hill Liberal Democrat
Hertsmere Oliver Dowden Conservative
Hertsmere Fiona Smith Labour
Heywood & Middleton Chris Clarkson Conservative
Hitchin and Harpenden Sidney Cordle Christian People’s Alliance
Hornsey & Wood Green Helen Spiby-Vann Christian People’s Alliance
Hornsey & Wood Green Ruth Price UKIP
Hove Carrie Hynds Liberal Democrat
Hull North Diana Johnson Labour
Hull West & Hessle Will Taylor Libertarian Party
Ilford North Lee Scott Conservative
Islington South & Finsbury Pete Muswell UKIP
Knowsley George Howarth Labour
Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson DUP
Lanark and Hamilton East Donald MacKay UKIP
Leeds Central William Palfreman UKIP
Leeds East John Otley Yorkshire Party
Leeds North East Tim Mutamiri Christian People’s Alliance
Leeds North East Ryan Stephenson Conservative
Leeds North East Jaimes Moran Green
Leeds North East Fabian Hamilton Labour
Leicester East Ian Fox Independent
Lewisham Deptford Malcolm Martin Christian People’s Alliance
Lewisham East Maureen Martin Christian People’s Alliance
Lewisham West and Penge Katherine Hotense Christian People’s Alliance
Liverpool Wavertree Luciana Berger Labour
Liverpool Wavertree Adam Heatherington UKIP
Liverpool West Derby Steve Radford Liberal Party
Livingston Charles Dundas Liberal Democrat
Louth & Horncastle Lisa Gabriel Liberal Democrat
Maidstone & The Weald Allen Simpson Labour
Makerfield Yvonne Fovargue Labour
Maldon John Whittingdale Conservative
Mid Dorset & North Poole Vikki Slade Liberal Democrat
Mitcham & Morden Des Coke Christian People’s Alliance
Mole Valley Paul Kennedy Liberal Democrat
Na h-Eileanan an Iar Daniel McCroskrie Conservative
Newcastle-upon-Tyne East Wendy Taylor Liberal Democrat
Newport East Natasha Asghar Conservative
Newport West Angela Jones-Evans Conservative
Newport West Paul Flynn Labour
North Antrim Ian Paisley Jnr DUP
North Antrim Timothy Gaston Traditional Unionist Voice – TUV
North Cornwall John Allman Christian People’s Alliance
North East Fife Elizabeth Riches Liberal Democrat
North East Hertfordshire Tim Lee Green
North East Hertfordshire Nicky Shepard Liberal Democrat
North Norfolk Stephen Burke Labour
North Thanet Iris White Christian People’s Alliance
North Thanet Ed Targett Green
North Tyneside Greg Stone Liberal Democrat
North West Cambridgeshire John Whitby UKIP
North Wiltshire Brian Matthew Liberal Democrat
Northampton South Kevin McKeevor Labour
Northampton South Jill Hope Liberal Democrat
Norwich North Chloe Smith Conservative
Nottingham South Tony Sutton Liberal Democrat
Old Bexley & Sidcup Danny Hackett Labour
Orpington Nigel de Gruchy Labour
Poplar & Limehouse Elaine Bagshaw Liberal Democrat
Portsmouth North Penny Morduant Conservative
Richmond Park Zac Goldsmith Conservative
Rochford & Southend East Ashley Dalton Labour
Romford Andrew Rosindell Conservative
Rotherham Allen Cowles UKIP
Scarborough & Whitby Bill Black Yorkshire Party
Sevenoaks Alan Bullion Liberal Democrat
Sevenoaks Graham Cushway UKIP
Sheffield Heeley Joe Otten Liberal Democrat
Sittingbourne & Sheppey Gordon Henderson Conservative
Sittingbourne & Sheppey Mike Baldock Independent
Solihull Andrew Garcarz UKIP
South Antrim Paul Girvan DUP
South Shields Gita Gordon Liberal Democrat
South Thanet Faith Fisher Christian People’s Alliance
Southend West David Amess Conservative
Southend West Jason Pilley Independent
Southend West Julian Ware-Lane Labour
Spelthorne Rebecca Geach Labour
Spelthorne Redvers Cunningham UKIP
Stafford Jeremy Lefroy Conservative
Stevenage Sharon Taylor Labour
Stockport Daniel Hamilton Conservative
Stockton North Ted Strike UKIP
Stoke Central Peter Andras Liberal Democrat
Strangford Kellie Armstrong Alliance
Strangford Jim Shannon DUP
Strangford Mike Nesbitt UUP
Surrey Heath Michael Gove Conservative
Surrey Heath Laween Atroshi Labour
Swansea East Dan Boucher Conservative
Tatton Nigel Hennerley Green
Tatton Sam Rushworth Labour
The Wrekin Denis Allen UKIP
Tiverton and Honiton Gill Westcott Green
Tottenham David Lammy Labour
Tunbridge Wells Rachel Sadler Liberal Democrat
Tynemouth Nick Varley Conservative
Vale of Glamorgan Sharon Lovell Women’s Equality Party
Wallasey Angela Eagle Labour
Wantage Rachel Eden Labour
Warley Bryan Manley-Green Liberal Democrat
Wells Andy Merryfield Labour
Wentworth & Dearne Steven Jackson Conservative
West Bromwich West Andrew Hardie Conservative
West Dorset Andy Canning Liberal Democrat
Wirral South Adam Sykes Conservative
Woking Will Forster Liberal Democrat
Worsley & Eccles South Iain Lindley Conservative
 source

