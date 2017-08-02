A 16-year-old schoolgirl captured in the ruins of Mosul after running away to join ISIS has begged to return home.

Speaking for the first time since her disappearance, Linda Wenzel , from Germany, said that she desperately wants to be reunited with her family.

German broadcasters NDR and WDR and newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said they had interviewed Linda in the infirmary of a military complex in Baghdad and she told them she wanted to leave.

She has reportedly said: “I just want to get away from here. I want to get away from the war, from the many weapons, from the noise. I just want to go home to my family.”

Media outlets have said the teenager had told them she regretted joining ISIS, wanted to be extradited to Germany and would cooperate with authorities.

They said the girl had a gunshot wound on her left thigh and another injury on her right knee that she said was caused during a helicopter attack.

Linda fled her home in Pulsnitz near Dresden a year ago, flying from Frankfurt to Turkey before making her way to Syria.

She was said to have fallen in with ISIS offshoot groups through speaking to extremists via internet chat rooms before being smuggled into Iraq.

Radicalised in Germany, she changed her name to Mariam and sometimes posted photos of herself wearing a headscarf.

Linda was among 20 Islamic State followers seized after the city fell following a 10 month battle which left 25,000 Jihadists dead and Iraq’s second largest city a sea of devastation.

Linda was said to have been unhappy at home and turned to Islam.

She soon began engaging with ISIS followers in the Middle East in internet chat rooms and was under the observation of German intelligence officials suspected of plotting a serious crime against the state when she fled abroad.

She was caught in a tunnel system in Mosul with other women, some of whom wore suicide vests and had automatic weapons.

Media reports said they worked for the Islamic State police force in the city.

Among those detained were also women from Russia, Turkey, Canada and Chechnya. All were seized during military mopping-up operations last Thursday.

Linda is currently being questioned by American and Iraqi interrogators in Baghdad.

If she returns to Germany, it’s possible that she may face 10 years in jail for supporting a terrorist organization.

It’s also possible that she may face trial in Iraq, in which case she could be sentenced to death for colluding with extremists.

Linda’s mother said at the time she vanished: “She got a proper brainwashing. I hope we can get her back.”