BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:48 P.M.) – The Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group and some other militant factions (yet to be identified) have broken the ceasefire agreement in northern Hama by launching a large assault on Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions.

According to a Syrian military source, the attack by HTS and its allies is being directed against SAA positions on the hill of Tal Bizam and north of the strategic fortress town of Ma’an.

Heavy clashes are currently ongoing and so far the full scope of the assault by HTS and it allies remains unclear.

Some opposition sources have speculated about an upcoming jihadist offensive against the SAA in the northern Hama over the couple of weeks. Many conclude that this would be done by HTS to try win back the trust of other Idlib-based militias (such as Ahrar al-Sham) and their civilian supporters who have become disillusioned with HTS as of late.

