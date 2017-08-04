This has arisen from America’s refusal to cooperate with the only legitimate authority in Syria, the government in Damascus.

The United States has confirmed that the total civilian death toll from its illegal airstrikes over Syria has reached 624. Many in Syria attest that the real number is in fact much higher.

Sputnik reports,

“The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) identified 21 new unintentional civilian casualties in strikes conducted against the terrorists that has brought the total number of civilians killed in the operations to 624, Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly casualties report on Friday.

‘It is more likely than not, at least 624 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve,’ the report stated”.

This further underlines the danger of a foreign military force illegally waging war in a country without the consent and cooperation of that country’s legitimate authorities.

By contrast, Russia coordinates every airstrike with the Syrian government to avoid such needless loss of life which ultimately amounts not only to a war crime but to state murder.

