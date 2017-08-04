Russian troops registered some six ceasefire violations in two Syrian provinces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry said Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of six violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria during the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about five cases, according to the ministry.

“Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered six cases of firing in provinces of Latakia (1) and Damascus (5). The Turkish party has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (3) and Homs (2),” the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The number of settlements which joined the ceasefire has increased to 2,082, whereas the number of armed groups that have joined the cessation has not been subjected to changes and totals 228, according to the bulletin.

“Within last 24 hours, 5 ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of inhabited areas of Quseir, Ain as-Salyam, al-Farhuhia, Sandia and al-Mansuria (Homs province) in the Syrian Arab Republic),” the ministry added.

The Russian military has carried out three humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo and delivered 3.6 tonnes of water, the bulletin noted, adding that a total of 1,400 Syrians got the humanitarian aid and 380 individuals received medical assistance.Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of the nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Syrian government forces are fighting against the opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia.

