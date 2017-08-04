Photographs show criminals ‘escorting’ vessels packed with asylum seekers

The asylum seekers were then seen being transferred to aid boats bound for Italy

German charity Jugend Rettet is accused of towing boats used to ferry migrants

The revelations emerged after investigators impounded one of their vessels

A charity boat operating in the Mediterranean allegedly colluded with people smugglers to accept multiple ‘deliveries’ of migrants, investigators have revealed.

Photographs captured by undercover officers show the criminals ‘escorting’ vessels packed with asylum seekers before being transferred to aid boats bound for Italy.

The images emerged after Italian authorities carried out their first seizure of a rescue boat on suspicion of aiding illegal immigration.

One photograph appears to show a smuggler waving off a boatload of migrants after travelling alongside them to within the reach of rescuers.

German charity Jugend Rettet is also accused of towing boats used to ferry migrants back towards Libya, where most migrants hoping to reach Europe depart, to be reused by smugglers.

The revelations emerged after investigators took the unprecedented move of impounding the aid organisation’s vessel, Iuventa, at Lampedusa on Wednesday.

Details about the alleged collusion were contained in documents outlining the case prepared by prosecutors in Sicily following months of accusations about charities co-operating with smugglers.