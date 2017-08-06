[Graphic 18+] Syrian security forces eliminate jihadist sleeper cell in Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian General Security Forces discovered a jihadist sleeper cell in Hama City, Saturday, after receiving a tip from a local regarding their whereabouts and activities.

The security forces attacked the sleeper cell in the suburbs of Hama, yesterday, killing two of the militants and wounding two others.

All weapons and telecommunication devices were seized by the security forces, along with maps that depicted the locations of army posts around Hama City.

According to a military source, the militants were planning to carry out an attack on the city before yesterday’s bust.

