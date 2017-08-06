[Graphic 18+] Syrian security forces eliminate jihadist sleeper cell in Hama

06 Sunday Aug 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian General Security Forces discovered a jihadist sleeper cell in Hama City, Saturday, after receiving a tip from a local regarding their whereabouts and activities.

The security forces attacked the sleeper cell in the suburbs of Hama, yesterday, killing two of the militants and wounding two others.

Leith Fadel | AMN
Leith Fadel | AMN

All weapons and telecommunication devices were seized by the security forces, along with maps that depicted the locations of army posts around Hama City.

According to a military source, the militants were planning to carry out an attack on the city before yesterday’s bust.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s