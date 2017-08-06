Horrific pictures: ISIS carries out execution in front of children, throws gay man off building

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State’s propaganda wing released a series of braggadocious photos on Saturday, showcasing its hardline religious penal code implemented on civilians living across the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

With Sharia fully implemented across all of ISIS-held Syria, Amaq Agency showed off images of lashing for premarital sex, a thief getting his hand cut off, an apostate being executed and a supposedly homosexual man being thrown off a building:

Over the past month, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entering rural Deir Ezzor from both its southern and northern flank with pincers dashing towards the provincial capital, looking to relieve a besieged army garrison and some 85,000 civilians living in government-held suburbs of the city.

To keep civilians in check and avoid possible pro-government uprisings, ISIS has intensified its crackdown on the civilian population, looking to repress anyone opposed to the Islamic State rule.

source